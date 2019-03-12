Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($13,061.54).

EPIC stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment Co PLC has a one year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) Insider Robin Archibald Purchases 9,800 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/ediston-property-investment-co-plc-epic-insider-robin-archibald-purchases-9800-shares-of-stock.html.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.