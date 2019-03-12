Ebix (EBIX) vs. Pareteum (TEUM) Critical Review

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ebix and Pareteum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pareteum 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $42.30, suggesting a potential downside of 17.54%. Pareteum has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.87%. Given Pareteum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pareteum is more favorable than Ebix.

Dividends

Ebix pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pareteum does not pay a dividend. Ebix pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Pareteum shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Ebix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Pareteum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Pareteum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 23.85% 20.55% 8.79% Pareteum -67.83% -60.67% -43.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebix and Pareteum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $363.97 million 4.31 $100.61 million $3.73 13.75 Pareteum $13.55 million 30.11 -$12.46 million ($0.84) -4.96

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum. Pareteum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ebix has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pareteum has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebix beats Pareteum on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

