Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period.

EVM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,624. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

