Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

