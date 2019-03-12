EagleX Hits Market Cap of $55,218.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. EagleX has a total market cap of $55,218.00 and $12.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00386151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.01683341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00227512 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005019 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025882 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

