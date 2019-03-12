DS Smith (SMDS) PT Raised to GBX 430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 339.70 ($4.44) on Friday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

