Draper Esprit’s (GROW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Draper Esprit from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of GROW opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Monday. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 318 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 486 ($6.35).

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,125 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

