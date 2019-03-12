DPW (DPW) Trading Down 11.1%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. 3,415,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,895,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

In related news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,722,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,642.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,551,667 shares of company stock valued at $184,840 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.54% of DPW worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

