Dominion Energy Inc (D) Director Sells $92,352.15 in Stock

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,126. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Macquarie set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/dominion-energy-inc-d-director-sells-92352-15-in-stock.html.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.