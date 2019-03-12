Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Stake Decreased by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan lowered its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,110,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4,028.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,982 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 3,393,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 520,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

