Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $685.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,418.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

