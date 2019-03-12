Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Bond Prices Fall 0.9%

An issue of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) debt fell 0.9% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.7% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2039. The debt is now trading at $68.38. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 3,226,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 992,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,462,594 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

