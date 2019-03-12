Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.66 ($40.30).

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.45 ($33.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,850 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

