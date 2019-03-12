Despegar.com (DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $17.41 on Friday. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 168,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Despegar.com by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,672,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

