Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00387132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.01679440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00227112 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004971 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025881 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,128,698 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

