Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70,115.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Datum has a market cap of $1.11 million and $70,115.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00386916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01679635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00227150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004963 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,027,228 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

