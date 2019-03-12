DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $174.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

