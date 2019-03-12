DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $174.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.63.
About DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.
Featured Story: Straddles
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.