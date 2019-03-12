CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.24 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.03.

CTMX stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.91. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after buying an additional 900,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,570,000 after buying an additional 642,165 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,588,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after buying an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after buying an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

