CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.24 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.03.
CTMX stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.91. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $34.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after buying an additional 900,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,570,000 after buying an additional 642,165 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,588,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after buying an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after buying an additional 387,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
