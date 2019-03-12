CSX Co. (CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on CSX to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CSX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in CSX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.53. 287,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

