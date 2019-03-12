Credo (CREDO) Market Capitalization Hits $17.41 Million

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Credo has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $67,376.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Credo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Tidex, OTCBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00385433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.01686129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00228090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005020 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025930 BTC.

About Credo

Credo launched on August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Tidex, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

