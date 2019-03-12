Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for General Electric (GE)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 39,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,154,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

