CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) shares were down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 281,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 117,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.09).

In other news, insider Mark Hamlin acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,586.96). Also, insider Jason Walsh acquired 66,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.66 ($5,222.34).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/cppgroup-cpp-stock-price-down-12-2.html.

CPPGroup Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.