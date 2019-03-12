COZ (COZ) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, COZ has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar. COZ has a market cap of $0.00 and $73.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COZ token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00008470 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinZest and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00386916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01679635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00227150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004963 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025860 BTC.

About COZ

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. COZ’s official website is www.coinzest.co.kr

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

