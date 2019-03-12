Cowen Analysts Give FuelCell Energy (FCEL) a $3.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $3.00 target price on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.94.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 510,542 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

