Costco Wholesale (COST) Given a $220.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.56.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $229.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $180.83 and a one year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.