Cormark Trims Shawcor (SCL) Target Price to C$28.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCL. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

SCL stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.85. 41,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,143. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$15.11 and a 1-year high of C$28.89.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$336.10 million. Research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 1.4299999728266 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$33,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,967.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

