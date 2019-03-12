Copperbank Resources (CBK) Shares Down 7.7%

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 115,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 55,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

