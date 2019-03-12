Continental (CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, January 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold.

Continental stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Continental has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

