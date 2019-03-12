Continental (CTTAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Independent Research

Independent Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $163.50 on Friday. Continental has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $273.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

