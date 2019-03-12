Condominium (CDM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Condominium has a total market capitalization of $184,184.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Condominium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Condominium has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00392026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01687164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00229564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005044 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Condominium Coin Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,576,588,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,574,074,115 coins. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org . Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

