Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMTL. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

CMTL opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.32. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,675.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

