Compass Point Lowers Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Neutral

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTGC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
HTGC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 10,299,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
