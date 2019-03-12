Comparing MeltroniX (MTNX) & TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY)

MeltroniX (OTCMKTS:MTNX) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MeltroniX does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.7% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of MeltroniX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeltroniX and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 2.16 $1.92 billion $2.88 11.60

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MeltroniX.

Volatility and Risk

MeltroniX has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MeltroniX and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeltroniX 0 0 0 0 N/A TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares MeltroniX and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 19.56% 33.09% 21.34%

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats MeltroniX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeltroniX

MeltroniX, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (MeltroniX Solutions, Inc., Microelectronic Packaging of America, Inc., and MPI Place Holder, Inc.) are providers of Advanced Electronic Manufacturing Services, Products, Design, and Testing to high growth industries and applications including: Internet equipment; wireless/telecommunication; medical; satellites and military systems; and broadband communication and other electronic systems manufacturers. This is based on MeltroniX’s ability to develop and manufacture high-density packaging and interconnect microelectronic products. Currently, MeltroniX is placing renewed emphasis on military and space applications by leveraging its capabilities in offering devices which are radiation tolerant and qualified to military specifications.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

