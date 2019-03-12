Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 797.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 459.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,281,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 764.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,531.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 263,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 116,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

