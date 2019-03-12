Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) SVP Douglas D. Neff Sells 807 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $48,952.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares in the company, valued at $237,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 218,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,190,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,153,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

