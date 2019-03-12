Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,171,696 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 15th total of 62,827,252 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,542,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $39.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

