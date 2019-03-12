Colfax (CFX) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.50. Colfax shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 2108279 shares traded.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Colfax from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colfax from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $481,732.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $70,649.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

