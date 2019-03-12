Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

CMTA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush downgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTA. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $17,640,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,933,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 741,029 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,037 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 849,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 527,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 126,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,554. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.05.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

