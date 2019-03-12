Clearwater Seafoods (CLR) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $346.26 million and a PE ratio of -22.47. Clearwater Seafoods has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.40.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, masago, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

