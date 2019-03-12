Clearwater Seafoods (CLR) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $346.26 million and a PE ratio of -22.47. Clearwater Seafoods has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.40.
Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.