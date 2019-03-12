City Office REIT (CIO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:CIO remained flat at $$11.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 180,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,436. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $446.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in City Office REIT by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in City Office REIT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in City Office REIT by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.