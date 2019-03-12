Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,410,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,822,412.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,676,647.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $2,873,653. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

