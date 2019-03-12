Citigroup Trims American Airlines Group (AAL) Target Price to $56.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

AAL opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $57.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 113.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

