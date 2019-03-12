Citigroup Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Price Target to $22.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.
SEAS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.