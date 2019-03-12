Citigroup Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Price Target to $22.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

SEAS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

