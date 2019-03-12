Citigroup Lowers NCS Multistage (NCSM) Price Target to $5.50

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCSM. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 28,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,195. The stock has a market cap of $219.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Hummer acquired 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,648.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.