Citigroup Analysts Give Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) a $28.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.