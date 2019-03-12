Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stake Increased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 0.5% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Church & Dwight by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after buying an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 891,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $1,118,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

