Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Short Interest Down 0.9% in February

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,389,302 shares, a drop of 0.9% from the February 15th total of 3,418,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CQP. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $41.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

