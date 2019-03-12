ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. ChemoCentryx had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $87,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,236,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $61,182.83. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,541 shares of company stock valued at $946,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/chemocentryx-ccxi-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-06-eps.html.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.