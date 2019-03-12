Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHFC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 74.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chemical Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chemical Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chemical Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chemical Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemical Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

