Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.76% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $96,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $146.31.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,548.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,422.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,693. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-crl-shares-sold-by-lord-abbett-co-llc.html.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.